I'm not injured but that's football - Hearts captain Fatawu Mohammed

Sports News of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed says that he is not injured and is training so as to return to starting line up very soon.



The club captain has lost his place to former Basel and Asante Kotoko right back Samuel Inkoom who made his debut against Kotoko.



Fatawu Mohammed has not played for Hearts of Oak since their defeat to Asante Kotoko.



He has watched the last four Ghana Premier League matches and the MTN FA Cup games also from the substitutes bench.



In his absence his replacement Samuel Inkoom made a name for himself as he scored for Hearts in their 1-1 draw against Elmina Sharks.



The club captain says that he is not worried about losing his position as its part of football and hopes to regain it soon.



“I am not injured but it is football. You know that is not everyday will you be featured so sometimes you need to rest. Am still training.” Fatawu told Ghanasportspage.com.



“Sometimes I feel so bad but sometimes too I understand it and if only you and every day the kind of work you are doing you will know that it is normal because is not everyday only Fatawu will play. You need to sit back for someone to also play for a while. Sometimes it is hard but it is the rules governing the work.



“I will get back to the pitch soon. I will be back.”



In his absence, Mohammed Alhassan has been deputizing as the club captain for Fatawu Mohammed who was made captain for Hearts in 2018 after Inusah Musah's departure.