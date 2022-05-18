I'm innocent and this ban will be overturned - Ashgold's Seth Osei

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ashantigold forward Seth Osei says that he is innocent and has been wrongly accused of something he knows nothing about.



Seth Osei has been handed a ban from football for 30 months by the Ghana Football Association(GFA) from all football related activities.



This follows his clubs involvement in match fixing in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League match day 34 game with Inter Allies at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.



According to the Disciplinary Committee's report the player in question Seth Osei called Richmond Lamptey to enquire from him whether the leadership of his team have informed them that the said match should end 5-1.



Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Pure FM, the forward revealed that he is innocent and believes he will be exonerated.



"I am innocent about this scandal and for me, this ban will not stand," he said.



"My lawyers are working to appeal the ban I am confident I will be exonerated because I am clean and innocent about this case.



"We played a competitive game and I don't know I have been banned for 30 months. This will not stand," he added.



In the said match the miners defeated Inter Allies who at the time had been relegated to the Division One by 7-0.



After the game, then defender of Inter Allies Hashmin Musah who scored two comical own goals revealed in a radio interview that he deliberately scored the two own goals to foil a 5-0 score line he heard before the game .



Head coach of the team Thomas Duah and Team Manager Aidoo Gee Ahmed have also been handed a 2 year ban (24months).



Eight Ashgold players were also handed 2 year (24 months) bans namely; Stephen Owusu Banahene, Ampem Dacosta, Frank Akoto and Isaac Opoku Agyemang. The rest are Amos Kofi Nkrumah, Eric Esso, Moses Kwame and Solomon Afriyie.



Samed Mohammed and Seth Osei were however handed enhanced punishments of 30months ban that is 2 years five months



Four players Emmanuel Owusu, Mohammed Bailou, Amos Addai and Paul Asare De Vries and Sporting Director Nana Kwesi Darling have been handed 4 year bans.



Meanwhile the Ghana Premier League side have been demoted to Division Two and that will take effect in the 2022/2023 season.