I'm disappointed to miss out on Belgium call up - Francis Amuzu

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian-born Belgium International Francis Amuzu says that he dreams of playing for the Red Devils of Belgium.



Despite being born in Accra the Anderlecht winger says he is disappointed to have missed out on Belgium coach Roberto Martinez's squad for friendlies next month.



The 22 year old winger has been capped 14 times for the Belgium U-21 side scoring twice but is yet to be capped by Belgium at the senior side.



Amuzu has been in and out of the Andrelecht squad failing to nail down a regular spot in Vincent Kompany's side.



He believes that if he makes 20 appearances next season consistently and put up the performance he showed at the tail end of the season a Belgium senior call up beckons.



"I am of course disappointed. I want to be the Red Devil but I am aware that four good games are not enough. I have to show what I am worth in the longer term. If I play twenty games like the last four , I have my place among the Devils." Amuzu said after missing out on latest Belgium call up.



Roberto Martinez watches him and sees him as a possible side, like Thorgan Hazard or Yannick Carrasco. "He has already told me , he smiles. But I prefer to play a little higher (laughs). I have already evolved on the flank in the 3-5-2 of Vanhaezebrouck."



Amuzu played 31 matches for Anderlecht in the regular season scoring 5 and assisting four goals whiles in the play offs he scored 4 goals in 6 matches.