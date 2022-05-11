I'll do everything to deserve a call up to the World Cup - Emmanuel Gyasi

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Ghana and Spezia winger Emmanuel Gyasi says that he habours dreams of playing at the upcoming FIFA World Cup



He has been very impressive for Spezia in the Italian Serie A despite his team battling to save their top flight status in the elite division.



The 28 year old winger was snubbed for the 2021 African Cup of Nations by then coach Milovan Rajevac and was also not invited for the 2022 FIFA World Cup play offs against Nigeria.



“Celebrate a new salvation with Spezia and go to the World Cup with Ghana. I will do everything to deserve the call,” Gyasi told Il Corriere dello Sport.



“I'm sorry for Italy and I'll do everything to bring some blue to Qatar. In our group we will also face Cristiano's Portugal, incredible," he added.



The attacker recently extended his contract with the Serie A club after helping them gain promotion to the top flight and his great performance in the league.



Born in Palermo to Ghanaian parents, the winger switched nationality to play for Ghana in 2021 and has been capped once.



He has five goals this season for Spezia, who are fighting to avoid relegation. With two games to go, they are in a good position to stay in the top flight.