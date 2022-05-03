I'll be glad if Otto Addo takes us to the World Cup - Gideon Mensah

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Black Stars left back Gideon Mensah says that he will be elated if Otto Addo takes charge of the team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



After Ghana's dismal showing at the 2021 African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon, Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac was shown the exit with Otto Addo being made the coach whiles George Boateng and Masaud Didi Dramani were made assistant coaches.



Whiles Irishman with Ghanaian father Chris Hughton was made a technical advisor to the Otto Addo lead techincal team.



The new look technical team masterminded a qualification over fierce rivals Nigeria in a two legged play off game.



Their contract ended after securing qualification to the World Cup against Nigeria but the GFA is keen to continue with the same team and are in talks to quickly wrap up negotiations with the German club as qualifies for the 2023 AFCON will begin in June.



"Me as a playing body, I don't know if I'm in the right position to give that answer but obviously me as a player now if I'm going to have Otto Addo as my coach in the World Cup, I'm going to be glad," Gideon Mensah told Footballghana.com.



"I worked with him these past days and I feel like he is going to be the right guy for the job but I'm not the one to decide so anyway, whoever comes in we just have to fight for the country and fight for out people."

Ghana has been drawn in group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Portugal, Korea Republic and Uruguay.



Meanwhile the qualifies for the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast will start in June with Ghana drawn alongside Angola, Central African Republic and Madagascar.



