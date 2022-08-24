Hypocrites - Asamoah Gyan slams Ghanaians for defending him over Cristiano Ronaldo record

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Whiles demanding to be accorded the needed respect and recognition, legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan has attacked the very people who once stood up for him when his place in world football history was being distorted by some European journalists.



Gyan who has been clamouring for respect from Ghanaians is unhappy Ghanaians mounted a spirited defence of him when his record as the only footballer in history to have scored in nine tournaments was overlooked by foreign journalists.



While bemoaning the perceived lack of recognition from the country, Gyan said he was mystified that Ghanaians came to his aid during that time.



He questioned why Ghanaians waited until Ronaldo’s record came up before bringing up his records for the Black Stars.



The Black Stars belaboured the point, despite his success and sacrifices for the country, he still has not been positioned as a national icon.



“There are a lot of people who come on social media to disrespect me but they know the truth. One thing about Ghanaians is that they know the right but instead of them putting you out there, they will not do it but when foreigners praise theirs, that is when they will bring their star.



“I was on social media and I saw when Cristiano Ronaldo scored in nine consecutive tournaments. He equalled my record because I was the only player who had done that. When Ronaldo scored they put him out there that he was the one who set the record.



“Ghanaians then started attacking the record, that I was the one who did it. They know the truth so why didn’t they say it before for people to know? When people start praising their icons, that is when they come out to say we also have Asamoah Gyan. When I see people defending me on social media, I just sit down and say look at these hypocrites,” he said.



In 2019, Cristiano Ronaldo equalled Asamoah Gyan’s record of scoring in nine consecutive international tournaments.



Ronaldo scored twice as Portugal opened their Euro 2020 campaign with a 3-0 win over Hungary on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.



The 36-year-old’s double saw him join Gyan as the only players to score in nine consecutive major international tournaments.



