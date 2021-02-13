Press Releases of Saturday, 13 February 2021

Source: GEONAA Music Consult

Hymns, contemporary, classicals reality show hits Accra this Saturday

Contestant of reality show, Magnificat

Are you a fan of Hymns, Contemporary, Classical, Ghanaian musical pieces, then buckle up your seats, as the 1st ever reality show for these genre hits Accra this Saturday.



Dubbed "Magnificat", it seeks to unearth talented soloists, whiles giving them the platform to showcase their talents.



10 contestant are set to battle it out in the 12 weeks of pure fun, and excitement in these genres.



Magnificat will showcase the triple E, that's to entertain, edify, and educate.



The show is powered by GEONAA music consult, organizers of Ghana meets Naija Choral Show.



Chief Executive Officer of GEONAA Music Consult, Mr. George Edzie stated that Ghanaians should be ready for the soul touching and fan-filled event. He says this show has come to stay.



The show starts this Saturday at 5 pm, live at the Eagles House Chapel International, Achimota.



The show will be live on Facebook and other social media platforms.



MAGNIFICAT ...... ultimate worship.