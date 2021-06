BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Cristiano Ronaldo don became di top scorer for men European Championship history as Portugal beat Hungary in front of more than 60,000 fans for Budapest.



Ronaldo score for di 87th-minute with penalty for im 10th goal for di competition, to overtake F Michel Platini from France wey dey on nine goals.