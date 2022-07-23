Hull City officially announce signing of Ghana striker Benjamin Tetteh

Sports News of Saturday, 23 July 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Championship side Hull City have officially announced the signing of Ghana international striker Benjamin Tetteh as earlier reported by GHANAsoccernet.com.



The Yeni Malatyaspor forward underwent his medical examination and signed the contract about two days ago as exclusively reported.



The 25-year-old forward becomes the second frontline attacker signed by boss Shota Arveladze ahead of the new Championship campaign.



Tetteh signed a two-year contract with Tigers with an option for an extra year.



Hull had shown interest in the Ghanaian attacker for some months despite several interests from certain clubs in Europe and have eventually won the race to land the lanky player.



According to reports, Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor receive around 6 million Euros from Tetteh's transfer.



Tetteh scored seven goals in 26 appearances for Malatyaspor last season in the Turkish Super League.



Malatyaspor have been relegated from the Super League.









