Hudson-Odoi will make Ghana switch if England fails to give him a call-up

Sports News of Monday, 3 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi will make a switch to represent Ghana if England fail to invite him for the next international break, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.



The 21-year-old is expected to make manager Gareth Southgate's team for the international break in March, as the Three Lions prepare for the World Cup.



However, GHANASoccernet.com can disclose that Hudson-Odoi will make a decision to play for Ghana if he does not get England's call up.



Sources close to GHANASoccernet reveal the winger wants to commit his international future but will move to the country that needs him the most.



As it stands, England have not given the youngster enough opportunities while Ghana keeps knocking at his door.



Hudson-Odoi has been in top form this season for the Blues, scoring a goal and providing two assists in 12 games in the English Premier League.



He has also netted a goal and provided two assists in five UEFA Champions League games.