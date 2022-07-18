Hudson-Odoi will always have the trauma of his major injury - Ben Dinnery

Sports News of Monday, 18 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ben Dinnery, a medical expert, claims that Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi will always be haunted by the trauma of his horrible injury.



Hudson-Odoi last appeared for Chelsea in March. Due to recurring injuries, he did not play for Thomas Tuchel's side.



He first severely damaged his achilles, then suffered a neurological problem that injured his back.



The Ghana target has been added to Chelsea's preseason squad. The club took on Club America on Sunday 17 July.



“This goes back to that ruptured Achilles," Dinnery told Football Insider.



“That is the main cause of his altered gait and problems here. Hudson-Odoi said he felt he just didn’t have the power to execute those sprints and changes of direction,"



“It was that alternation to his gait that caused that problem further up in his back. They have addressed that now and are getting that balance right,"



“So, in essence, we shouldn’t now have any further complications as long as we can maintain that status quo," he added.



“However, these athletes are so finely balanced that it doesn’t take a lot to put them off kilter. This is something Hudson-Odoi and the medical team will have to continue to work on,"



“It will probably never go out the back of his mind in terms of the trauma. But there will be things incorporated in training that mean we don’t see any issues or flare-ups in the future,” he concluded.