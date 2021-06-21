Hudson-Odoi should never think of playing for the Black Stars – Charles Taylor

Sports News of

Source: footballghana.com

Former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko star, Charles Taylor, has advised Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi not to think of switching nationality to play for the Black Stars.



The 20-year-old despite featuring for the three lions of England is still eligible to play for Ghana per the new FIFA rules.



Son of Ghanaian immigrants in the United Kingdom, the winger is among a host of UK-born players on the radar of the Black Stars, the other targets include Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah and Brighton & Hove Albion fullback Tariq Lamptey.



Odoi, who is currently on holiday in Ghana after being snubbed by England for the upcoming European Championship, paid a courtesy call on Akufo-Addo recently after he opened the door for a possible international switch.



But Taylor has advised the enterprising winger not to think of nationality switch to salvage his career.



“If Odoi is listening to me, I will advise him not to think of playing for the Black Stars. He should continue playing for England even if it is under 100, he should play for them than play for the Black Stars,” he said on Angel TV.



