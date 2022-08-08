Hudson-Odoi pushing to leave Chelsea with Leicester City and Southampton lurking

Sports News of Monday, 8 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

England-born forward of Ghanaian descent, Callum Hudson Odoi is pushing to leave Chelsea on loan this summer.



The 21-year-old was left out Chelsea squad for their opener against Everton on Saturday.



According to reports, Hudson-Odoi has asked the club to push him on loan with Southampton and Leicester City all interested in signing the winger.



Meanwhile, German Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund have also joined the race to sign Hudson Odoi.



Hudson-Odoi has struggled for opportunities under Thomas Tuchel and he believes that a move would increase his chances of playing regularly.



Meanwhile, Hudson-Odoi has held talks with the Ghana Football Association [GFA] to switch nationality ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.