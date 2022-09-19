Hudson-Odoi opens up on frustrations under Thomas Tuchel

Sports News of Monday, 19 September 2022

Bayer Leverkusen winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi has opened up on how he got frustrated by the lack of game time at Chelsea.



The winger disclosed he was frustrated with Thomas Tuchel’s decision to leave him out of the squad for the opening day of the Premier League.



He narrates that the move by the coach got him thinking deeply about the future of his football career.



Callum Hudson-Odoi who is thriving on loan at Bayern Leverkusen noted with happiness the chance to play football and get more minutes.



The British -born of Ghanaian descent said that playing regularly gives players confidence and helps them improve.



“It was one of those difficult moments when you look at yourself and say, ‘What am I doing wrong? Have I done anything wrong to not even be in the squad?” he said of his opening day snub.



“I would never say anything bad about Thomas, he was a good guy, a good manager. [But] the first game of the season, it was frustrating. Any footballer that isn’t in the squad would understand how frustrating it is. Regular football gives you consistency and the more games you play, the more consistent you become, the more form starts to kick in.



“You feel fresher, you feel better, you feel like…not that you’re getting treated fairly but that you’ve got the trust from the manager to push you and kick you on. You don’t want to be on the bench thinking, ‘Why am I not playing?’ And then it becomes weeks and weeks and the legs are rusty when you do play. The most important thing is consistent football. That’s what I’m getting here and it’s making me feel better.



“Right now, playing games, momentum is kicking on and you feel refreshed: new country, brand-new experience. It’s definitely refreshing to know I get an opportunity to play games week in, week out, enjoying it and smiling!”



Hudson-Odoi is one of a number of players being courted by the Ghana Football Association to represent Ghana at the World Cup.



There was a boost for Ghana after he was left out of the penultimate English squad ahead of the World Cup.



