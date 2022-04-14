Hudson Odoi jams to Daddy Lumba's 'Aben wo ha' as reports of Ghana switch heighten

Sports News of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chelsea youngster, Callum Hudson Odoi, has been spotted jamming to legendary Daddy Lumba's song amidst his reported nationality switch.



In a video posted by circulating widely on social media, Odoi was joyously singing along to the song titled 'Aben wo ha' at a barbershop.



While signing, Odoi displayed his Ghanaian gens by pulling off the famous Daddy Lumba shoulder dance.



Callum Hudson Odoi is reportedly on a verge of switching nationality to play for the Black Stars of Ghana.



He secured his Ghanaian passport a few weeks ago as things seemly point to him representing Ghana at the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Odoi, who was born in the UK to Ghanaian parents has represented the Three Lions three times at the senior level.



That Notwithstanding, the British-born Ghanaian is eligible to play for Ghana due to a change in FIFA rules.



The new FIFA rule changed in September 2020 allows players with not more than three caps to change, if they had earned those appearances before their 21st birthday.



Odoi made all three appearances for England at age 19.



This means Hudson-Odoi who turned 21 years in November 2021 is eligible for the changeover just in time for the World Cup between November 21 and December 18, 2022.



Watch the video below





