Hudson-Odoi has not switched nationality to Ghana – Sky Sports

Sports News of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reports of Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi opting to switch nationality from England to Ghana are untrue and should be disregarded, according to UK-based broadcaster Sky Sports.



The world-acclaimed sport portal says sources close to Hudson-Odoi has told them that the player has made no such decision.



Reports were rife in the Ghanaian media that the racist attack on Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after their penalty miss in the finals of the 2020 Euros has influenced Hudson-Odoi to make a u-turn on England and to play for Ghana.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo told Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif "to explore the possibility of having Callum switch nationality, and play for the Black Stars."



The Sports Minister and President of the Ghana Football Association held a closed-door meeting with Hudson-Odoi who according to Angel FM requested for time to make the decision.



In a recent interview, former Aston Villa player George Boateng who picked the Netherlands over Ghana advised Hudson-Odoi to pick a country that gives him the best platform for his national team career.



“My advice would be that if you don’t see a future there [England] for you to play regular football, [then consider Ghana] because let’s not make a mistake here, Hudson-Odoi is an outstanding world-class footballer,” Boateng, who was born in Ghana, but played international football for the Netherlands, told Citi Sports.



“He is only going to get better and it will be a shame if he only ends up having five or six caps for England and doesn’t make a final tournament like a World Cup or European Championship ever in his career.



“But the possibility of representing Ghana and playing at the World Cup stage in a team with top-class players and if he plays for Ghana, it will send out a message to many other players, who would want to play for Ghana.”



The Champions League winner has been capped three times by England which makes him eligible to play for Ghana.



Hudson-Odoi is currently with the Chelsea team that resumed training this week after the summer break.