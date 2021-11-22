Hudson-Odoi has improved but needs to be better than Pulisic – Joe Cole

Sports News of Monday, 22 November 2021

Former Chelsea attacker, Joe Cole, is impressed with the recent performance of England-born Ghanaian forward Callum Hudson-Odoi in the English Premier League.



Callum Hudson-Odoi has been a regular man in a Chelsea shirt after the injuries of striking duo Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner in the past few weeks.



The Ghanaian was also on record to have rejected an England U-21 call-up as he stated that he needed time to train and build his club career because of the competition at Chelsea.



Speaking on Callum Hudson-Odoi’s decision to reject a call-up from the England U-21 team, Joe Cole said it is understandable and must not be misjudged.



He added that Callum has improved but needs to be better than Christian Pulisic, who has spent more time on the sidelines because of injuries.



“I think from Callum’s perspective, he’s made the decision to concentrate on Chelsea and made the decision to help his career. Representing England is important.



“But, I understand and we shouldn’t buy into headlines. He’s been made right and starts. He’s got to be better than (Christian) Pulisic. It comes from the heart. If he wants to go and play for England, go and do it," Joe Cole told BT Sports.



