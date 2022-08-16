Hudson-Odoi has huge potential but has a long way to go – Thomas Tuchel

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The manager of Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel, has disclosed that while Ghanaian international Callum Hudson-Odoi has a lot of potential, he must continue working hard.



According to the gaffer, the player has a long way to go and should endeavor to stay focused if he wants to go far.



Speaking to the English press, Thomas Tuchel indicated that while no player is for sale at Chelsea, the club is also open to considering offers.



"In general nobody is for sale, and everybody is for sale.



"It depends in the end on what the player wants, how bad the player wants it, what we think, and who is ready to pay a certain amount of money, and then maybe everybody is for sale,” the Chelsea manager said.



Thomas Tuchel added, "Callum competes, he had a long-term injury and long-term problems to overcome so that's from where he suffered. I think he has still a long way to go to live up to his potential because the potential is huge.



"Having Raheem [Sterling] in can maybe give him the extra boost to step and see what is needed on these kind of positions to reach the level that he wants to reach and that he can reach. At the moment he's our player and he needs to fight and fight.



This season, it is unclear the role Callum Hudson-Odoi will play at Chelsea. Currently, he is not guaranteed regular playing time but is determined to work hard in training to change things.