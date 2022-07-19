Hudson-Odoi delighted to return after featuring in Chelsea's win over Club America

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

English-born Ghanaian Callum Hudson-Odoi returned to action after a long time out to help Chelsea beat Club America in a pre-season friendly.



The soon-to-be Ghana international lasted 45 minutes of the game in Las Vegas.



Hudson-Odoi after the game expressed satisfaction with his return and hopes for an injury-free campaign.



"It's really good to be back out there, especially having been out for four months or so," Hudson-Odoi said post-match.



"Coming back in to play a game is really good and I'm just buzzing to be out on the pitch again. I thought the boys did well, it was a good result to start pre-season and we need to keep pushing from here. The hard work starts here and now we look forward to the next game.



"I feel really strong. It takes a while to get back into the swing of things after a long spell out but I felt good out there and hopefully, we can keep building from here as a team.



"They were a strong, physical side but we expected that. We sort of knew that coming into the game and they made things difficult for us, but we prepared well and it was a good workout for us.



"It was good for everyone to get 45 minutes and that's what we all need right now. It's a step in the right direction in terms of fitness and hopefully, we can build on this now."