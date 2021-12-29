Hudson-Odoi breaks Arjen Robben’s Chelsea record

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi surpassed Arjen Robben to become the youngest player in Chelsea’s history to have 10 assists in the Premier League.



The winger achieved the unlikely record during Chelsea’s 3-1 comeback win against Aston Villa on boxing day.



He registered his 10th and 11th assist of his Chelsea career when he won the Blues’ first penalty, before providing the cross for Romelu Lukaku’s first Premier League goal since September.



It was Hudson-Odoi’s first start in the league since the end of November and manager Thomas Tuchel was delighted with his performance.



“I think he was brilliant,” the Chelsea boss said after the win.



"I was never frustrated with him today. He had one bad decision under pressure when he tried to do a back-heel in front of the coaching staff, maybe there was an easier solution to escape the pressure with an easy pass, there was a clear pass to NG [N’Golo Kante]. But I was never frustrated with him today.”



Robben had held the unlikely assist record at Stamford Bridge for over 15 years.



Hudson-Odoi will hope to continue his impressive display for Chelsea when they face Brighton on Wednesday in their next game.