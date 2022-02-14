Hudson Odoi becomes the second Ghanaian to win Club World Cup

Sports News of Monday, 14 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chelsea winger, Callum Hudson Odoi has become the second Ghanaian to win the FIFA Club World Cup after Chelsea beat Palmeiras on Saturday, February 12, 2022.



The European Champions beat the South American champions 2-1 after extra time to clinch their third international trophy in a year.



Therefore, Odoi, who recorded an assist in the match has become the second Ghanaian after Sulley Muntari to become a world champion.



Muntari was a key member of Jose Mourinho's Inter Milan squad that won the treble in 2010.



The Nerazzurris after emerging as European Champions went on to conquer the world after beating African Champions, TP Mazembe 3-0.



Muntari, although did not make an appearance, he won a medal because he was a member of team, becoming the first Ghanaian to do so.



Hudson Odoi has added his name to the short list although he is yet to switch his allegiance to Ghana.



When asked about his nationality switch, Odoi said he is yet to decide.



“I don’t know. At the end of the day, we will wait until that time comes. At the same time, I’ve just got to focus on the club until we get that far,” he told The Standard.



