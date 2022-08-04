Hudson-Odoi and other African players who desperately need a transfer this window?

Sports News of Thursday, 4 August 2022
Source: goal.com
The return of the Premier League means excitement for top-flight players up and down the country…but not everyone will be enthused by the return of action.
For others, unwanted or underused by their current employers, the days are ticking down before they can secure the move they need to reignite their career.
Here are six African stars who surely need a change of scene before the window closes.
Japhet Tanganga
He once appeared set to become the bedrock of the Tottenham Hotspur backline, but injuries, competition and Spurs’ changing fortunes appear to have dimmed Tanganga’s prospects.
Despite Antonio Conte’s use of a back three, the arrival of Clement Lenglet represents considerable competition for the Anglo-Congolese defender, who appears to be sixth in the pecking order for a central berth.
There are rumours of interest from Italy, with AC Milan monitoring Tanganga’s availability.
Nicolas Pepe
A phenomenon during his final season in Ligue 1 with LOSC Lille, but we’ve seen precious little of *that* Pepe in the Premier League.
He appeared to regress under Mikel Arteta last term—a worrying sign for a player who ought to be entering his peak—and it’s surely better for the wideman if he attempts to rediscover his previous form elsewhere.
Could ambitious Newcastle United be tempted to take him off Arsenal’s hands?
Bertrand Traore
Quite how Traore was nominated for the Caf African Footballer of the Year award despite a thoroughly disastrous year at Aston Villa is utterly baffling.
Bertrand Traore - won just one match all season for club and country (played 4 mins in 3-0 Villa win vs Everton) - made just one Premier League start, made African Player of the Year shortlist.
Osimhem, Bennacer, Zaha, Aubameyang, Matip all missed out.
Bertrand Traore - won just one match all season for club and country (played 4 mins in 3-0 Villa win vs Everton) - made just one Premier League start, made African Player of the Year shortlist.— Ed Dove (@EddyDove) July 23, 2022
Osimhem, Bennacer, Zaha, Aubameyang, Matip all missed out.
Can anyone explain this? pic.twitter.com/RXpRltvNMq