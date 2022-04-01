Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey to switch nationality and play for Ghana at World Cup - Reports

Sports News of Friday, 1 April 2022

Ghana qualify for World Cup



President Akufo-Addo hosts Callum Hudson-Odoi



Chris Hughton meets Hudson-Odoi's father



Ghana’s qualification to the 2022 World Cup appears not to have only earn the country a $12million qualification bonus but also a breakthrough in discussions with players of Ghanaian descent who are eligible to play for the country.



Following the qualification on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, reports have been rife that Premier League duo Tariq Lamptey and Callum Hudson-Odoi are considering switching allegiance to Ghana as they believe it will be their surest bet to playing at the World Cup.



According to GOAL, Callum Hudson-Odoi has firmed up his mind on playing for Ghana and could communicate the decision to the FA to begin the process of nationality switch.



Tariq Lamptey also views Ghana as his clearest route to the World Cup after repeatedly being overlooked by England coach Gareth Southgate.



Ghana has been on the heels of Hudson-Odoi with President Akufo-Addo commissioning the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Ghana Football Association to make him play for the Black Stars.



Reports of Hudson-Odoi agreeing to play for Ghana intensified after a meeting between his father and the Technical Advisor of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton.



However, he was left out of the squad for the two games against the Super Eagles of Nigeria which ensured Ghana’s qualification to the World Cup.



Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum has disclosed that the FA will engage some players on playing for the country.



“If it is that we wake up tomorrow and the new coach of the Black Stars wants Tariq [Lamptey], Hudson-Odoi, whoever is available, we will look at the regulations and the possibility of getting them. If it is within our reach, we pursue it.



“The new law for nationality switch is that you should be three years from your last game [from the association you want to switch from], so it means that if today, Hudson-Odoi played for England three years ago, we will look at the month [in which] he played, and if it is exactly two years, he has every right to switch nationality.”



Hudson-Odoi last featured for England in November 2019, so is eligible to switch international allegiance in November this year, just in time for the World Cup which runs between November 21 and December 18.