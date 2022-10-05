Hudson-Odoi, Schlupp, Salis must be part of Ghana’s squad for the World Cup – Twum Boafo

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 October 2022

The Ghana Football Association and coach Otto Addo must do everything to get Callum Hudson-Odoi, Jeffery Schlupp and Samed Abdul Salis into the Ghana squad for the World Cup, Kwadwo Twum Boafo, a leading member of the National Democratic Congress, has said.



Twum Boafo asserts that the three players, as well as Eddie Nketiah, will improve the Black Stars dramatically and that all protocols must be activated to get the players to represent Ghana at the World Cup in Qatar.



Having his bite on the decision by coach Otto Addo to exclude Samed from his most recent call-up, Twum Boafo admonished Otto Addo to have a conversation with the player and find a resolution to the seeming stand-off.



He encouraged the Ghana Football Association to initiate conversations with Jeffery Schlupp and get him to back down on his decision to not play for the country.



“I’m still trying to understand why they will call Baba Iddrisu and not call Samed Salis. They give us the excuse that Samed said he didn’t want to be a reservist. If I were Samed and I was playing regularly for Lens, I would wonder why a coach of the national team would call me and tell me that he would call me as a reserve. If you have Salis in your team and Partey is unable to play, you play him because his style is similar to Partey's."



“We all saw the delicate nature with which the FA and coach handled the Salisu affair, I think they should do the same with Jeffery Schlupp. He is one of the best players we have currently. He is versatile and starts games for Crystal Palace. Whatever his problem is, I think the FA should work with him. Salisu rejected Ghana but was called on to return, the same can be done for Schlupp. I’m not saying we should beg him, but whatever it is we can do, let's do it.



“Callum Hudson-Odoi must also be worked on. I hear there’ve been productive talks but the FA must do more to get Odoi and others to play for the country at World Cup. These guys will improve our squad”, he told GhanaWeb.



The leading member of the NDC was discussing Ghana’s two friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua last month.



He is optimistic that coach Otto Addo has realized his mistakes and shortfalls in the team and will address them before the 2022 World Cup.



Ghana will play Portugal, Uruguay, and South Africa in Group H of the World Cup.





