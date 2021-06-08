Hudson-Odoi: Ghana intensify chase for Chelsea and England winger with presidential intervention

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 June 2021
Source: goal.com
Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has bolstered their quest to convince Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi to switch his international allegiance from England.
Son of Ghanaian immigrants in the United Kingdom, the winger is among a host of UK-born players on the radar of the Black Stars, the other targets include Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah and Brighton & Hove Albion fullback Tariq Lamptey.
Champions League winner Hudson-Odoi, who is currently on holiday in Ghana after being snubbed by England for the upcoming European Championship, paid a courtesy call on Akufo-Addo on Monday evening, days after the 20-year-old opened the door for a possible international switch.
"On Monday, 7th June 2021, Ghanaian-born Chelsea footballer, Callum Hudson-Odoi, paid a courtesy call on me at Jubilee House, the seat of our nation's presidency," the Ghana ministry of information has stated.
"Amongst others, I urged the Minister for Youth and Sports to explore the possibility of having Callum switch nationality, and play for the Black Stars."
