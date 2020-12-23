Press Releases of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Source: Huawei

Huawei supports Korle Bu, Nyaho Dove Foundation with coronavirus medical supplies

Huawei Technologies Ghana making the presentation to KBTH and Nyaho Dove Foundation

In the bid to support the fight against Covid-19 in Ghana, Leading ICT Company, Huawei Technologies Ghana has donated medical supplies and technological equipment to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and Nyaho Dove Foundation, the CSR wing of Nyaho Medical Centre in Accra.



The events held on the 16th and 21st December 2020 at Nyaho Medical Centre and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital respectively, saw the donation of medical equipment worth USD 10,000 to each medical facility.



Some items donated at both hospitals include thermometer guns, portable pulse oximeters, plastic disposable aprons, protective googles, hand sanitizers, viral transport medium, clogs, scrubs, water dispensers, and tabletop fridge for the storage of the medication.



Speaking during the donation, the Deputy Director of PR, Jenny Zhou said as a responsible corporate citizen, Huawei beliefs in giving back to the society in which it operates, hence its decision to support the Covid Unit of both facilities to enable them to discharge their duties effectively during the festive period.



Mrs. Zhou further mentioned that as a world leading ICT company, Huawei believes that technology continues to be at the forefront in the battle against Covid-19 hence the donation of tech-enabled devices and medical supplies to help facilitate communication between frontline workers and the hospital management whiles ensuring that physical contact between patients and nurses are minimized.



Receiving the items on behalf of Nyaho Dove Foundation, Nana Pokua Appafram, Operations Director of Nyaho Medical Centre said “We are grateful to Huawei Ghana for these donated items which will go a long way to support in improving access to quality health care for our patients and vulnerable persons in the community”.



Dr. Harry Akoto, Deputy Director of Medical Affairs at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) thanked Huawei for the donation stating the KBTH is grateful for the effort made.



“KBTH is very grateful, that Huawei has come to help with PPE’s for our patients and staff. We are also happy and grateful because this communication gadget will help with information gathering and storage as well as enhance research as to how the disease is spread.”



“We know this virus is continually changing and so you need to keep track of it, in order to win this fight. We will therefore like to use this opportunity to encourage you to rally behind us, as we continue to fight virus”, he added.



Earlier this year, Huawei donated video conferencing facilities to the Ministry of Health as part of efforts to help combat Covid-19 in the country.

