Huawei adjudged Africa's Top Employer in Ghana and 10 other countries

Technology & Innovation of Friday, 27 January 2023

Source: Huawei Ghana

Huawei Ghana has been adjudged one of Africa’s top employers alongside ten other country offices in Sub-Saharan Africa namely South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Zambia, Angola, Botswana, Mauritius, Uganda, Mozambique and Tanzania, at the 2023 Top Employer Awards.



The company has seen its country office presence in the Top Employer Institute's Top Employer rankings grow from nine in 2022 to eleven this year, and has even been accredited as the Continental HQ Top Employer for 2022 in Sub-Saharan Africa.



The increased representation in the prestigious annual rankings is a testament to the work Huawei has put into employee wellbeing across the region over the past 12 months.



Being certified as a Top Employer showcases an organisation’s dedication to a better world of work and exhibits this through excellent HR policies and people practices. The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organizations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey.



This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, diversity, equity & inclusion, wellbeing and more.



Commenting on the award, the Human Resource Director for Huawei Ghana, Mr. Chen Xuli said, “We are honored to be recognized for our effort in creating exceptional employee experiences for our staff. The award is a recognition of Huawei Ghana’s commitment to the development of its workforce and the provision of a comprehensive set of benefits and practices for its employees.”



“At Huawei, we believe in creating an environment of professional growth, innovation and employee engagement and have consistently implemented a number of policies and practices to ensure that our employees have an optimal working experience which include career development opportunities and a safe and inclusive work environment.



“Through systematic training programs, our employees at different stages of their career, get to learn the skills they need, adapt to their new roles and quickly grow. Huawei will continue to strive to create an exceptional employee experience and provide its staff with the tools and resources necessary to excel in their roles.” He added.



Human Resource Director for Huawei Southern Africa Region, Mr. Yu Chen indicated that, Huawei is proud to have seen improvements in its rating for employee wellness, which is due to programmes designed to enhance the physical and mental health of employees.



Under its Leadership Employability Advancement and Possibility (LEAP) program, Huawei, partnered top ICT industry players and successfully connected 200 fresh graduates to industry relevant jobs in 2022.



The company has trained over 10,000 tertiary students in advance ICT certification courses under its ICT Academy initiative to equip them with the requisite digital skills and prepare them for the job market.



Between 2021 and 2022, 70,000 young girls and female traders have been trained in Financial Technology (FinTech), Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Privacy Protection, Data Storage & Transfer and Coding with them aim of leaving no one behind in the digital journey.



Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says, “Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organisations. And we have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Programme this year: exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2023. These employers have always shown that they care for the development and well-being of their people. By doing so, they collectively enrich the world of work. We are proud to announce and celebrate this year’s group of leading people-oriented employers: the Top Employers 2023.”