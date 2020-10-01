Press Releases of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: Huawei Ghana

Huawei Ghana opens application for Seeds for the Future 2020

2019 Ghana Seeds for the Future Beneficiaries with Ghana Ambassador to China

Huawei Technologies Ghana has opened applications for its global flagship Corporate Social Responsibility Program “Seeds for the Future 2020”, set to commence from October 26, 2020 to October 30, 2020 in partnership with the Ministry of Communication, Ministry of Education, UNESCO, National Council of Tertiary Education, University of Ghana, KNUST and Ghana Communications Technology University (GCTU).



The “Ghana Sky Seed for the Future Program” which seeks to develop local ICT talents, enhance knowledge transfer, promote a greater understanding of the telecommunications sector, and improve regional building and participation in the digital community has benefitted 60 university graduates since its inception in Ghana in 2015.



This year, Huawei is offering slots for up to 50 outstanding students in the bid to engage all universities offering STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) related courses in Ghana. As parts of efforts to champion Girls in ICT, Huawei is encouraging more female students to apply.





This year’s program will focus more on advanced courses like IoT, Cybersecurity, Digital Trade, Digital Economy; Leadership Courses like Cross-Cultural Management, Strategic Management and Leadership Skills as well as other open ecosystem courses.



The intensive five days program which will be held online, will provide an open ecosystem that supports online learning and engagement. The program is in line with the digitization strategies of many countries and helps cultivate a pool of ICT professionals that are crucial to industry development, thus boosting ICT industry growth and contributing to lower unemployment rates over the long term.



Participants will have the opportunity to meet and connect with Ministers of State and top Officials from leading Universities and International Organizations. They will also take part in a series of virtual tech talks with professionals in the tech space and a virtual tour of the Huawei HeadQuarters in China to learn more about latest technologies.



Participants of the 2020 Huawei Ghana Sky Seeds for the Future program will receive free Data to take part in all activities and courses as well as get the opportunity to receive various surprises in form of gifts and rewards ranging from Huawei Smartphones, Shopping Vouchers, free Huawei ICT Academy Enrollment among others.





To participate in this year’s program, interested persons must:



1.Be a University Student, 2nd Year (Level 200) upwards and must be offering STEM related courses.



2.Fill out the Application Form (fill all areas digitally by typing) and also insert a digital photo in the forms. (Contact your local Huawei Academy Rep or Ambassador for Application forms)



3.Submit a 250 - 400-words essay or a 2mins video of yourself elaborating;



i)Motivation to pursue an ICT/Engineering related degree?



ii)Career goal for future?



iii)Perception and knowledge of China and Huawei?



All applications can be sent via email to SeedsGhana@Huawei.com. The application form can also be made available upon request via the provided email.



Deadline for submission of all applications and all required document is Friday, 16th October, 2020 05:00pm Ghana time (1500HRS GMT)

For more information visit: https://www.huawei.com/minisite/seeds-for-the-future/index.html

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.