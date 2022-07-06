How will the Black Stars line up with Inaki Williams?

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Footballghana.com takes a look at how the Black Stars will line up with Inaki Williams in a 4-2-3-1 formation.



The 4-2-3-1 formation is a great option for any team to consider implementing.



The defensive solidity it offers through the middle coupled with flexibility up front means that teams can attack knowing they are not leaving themselves open at the back.



The versatility it offers up front means that teams using the same formation will often be executing completely different game plans.



With four attacking positions in front of the two central midfielders, coaches have a lot of different options when deciding how they want to attack.



Last season Inaki Williams scored 8 goals and assisted five in the Spanish La Liga. He has played 370 games in total for Bilbao, scored 96 goals, and assisted 53.



Below is the possible lineup:



Jojo Wollacott



Tariq Lamptey - Daniel Amartey - Alexander Djiku - Gideon Mensah



Thomas Partey - Mohammed Kudus



Kamaldeen Sulemana - Fatawu Issahaku - Andre Ayew



Inaki Williams



Formation: 4-2-3-1







