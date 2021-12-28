How to get tickets for Black Stars AFCON matches: All you need to know

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 December 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Football Association to facilitate the purchase of advance match tickets on behalf of supporters groups and persons who wish to travel to Cameroon for the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations.



The move follows the decision of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to sell advance tickets through Member Associations, the GFA said in a statement.



Each team participating in next month’s tournament shall facilitate the ticket order for its fans as additional tickets can only be purchased subject to availability – a letter from CAF to Member Associations said.



The continent's football governing body also stated that maximum capacity order for each match is 5% of available seats per stadium (Covid restrictions included).



The purchased tickets allocated to the participating teams are available to order until December 31, 2021.



Any order placed after the due date will be subject to availability. As a result interested person, supporters groups and fans are advised to contact the Ghana Football Association via email: [email protected] for the facilitation of their tickers on or before December 31, 2022.



The tickets will be available for delivery from 2 weeks prior to the Tournament.