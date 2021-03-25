How to apply for BBNaija 2021 season 6 audition: All you sabi to know

BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Nigeria biggest reality show Big Brother Naija don announce audition date for season 6 wey dem say go get N90 million worth of prizes.



Di N90 million worth of prizes dey bigger dan last year own wey be N85 million.



Di organizers also introduce new twist wit early auditions wey dem say go begin from March 24 to March 31, 2021.



According to di reality show official handles, dis auditions go dey strictly available to DSTV and GOTV users.



But di organizers no give details wen di new season go start.



Last year out of di 20 housemates wey enta di Big Brother house na Laycon emerge di winner of di Lockdown season.



How to audition early for BBNaija season 6 2021



Organizers say to gain early access to di audition you suppose get any of dis packages Dstv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Comfam, Yanga or Gotv Max or Joli and pay for your subscription between 24 to 31 March



Send email to AfricanMagicEvent@ng.multichoice.com wit your smartcard or IUC number to receive your unique website link to complete your registration



Dem say, your audition go include a 2- minute video wey you go tell Big Brother why you deserve to be a housemate.



You must be 21 years or older by June, 2021 wit a valid identity document.