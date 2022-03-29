How social media users reacted to ‘dumsor’ during Black Stars training in Abuja

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

play video Black Stars players in the dark after the light went off

Light goes off in Nigeria stadium as Black Stars train



Otto Addo confident on win over Nigeria



Black Stars players eye World cup qualification



The senior national team, Black Stars, on Monday, March 28, arrived in Abuja for the second leg of the World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



The team arrived in the afternoon and checked in at the Abuja Sheraton.



Before long, Otto Addo’s team headed to the Moshood Abiola Stadium to hold a training session in preparation for the match.



In a viral video, the Black Stars were captured enveloped in darkness with only mobile phone torches providing some light.



The players and other technical staff are heard in high spirits chanting ‘jama’ songs.



The incident has since generated a conversation on social media, particularly on Twitter.



Whiles some believe it is a scheme by the Nigerians to ‘frustrate’ the Black Stars, others have just taken it on a lighter note.



The teams played out a goalless draw in the first leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



The second leg of the game will be played today, March 29, 2022. The winner secures one of five African slots to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.







See some reactions from Twitter below:





Light goes off in the Moshood Abiola national stadium as the black stars train ahead of tomorrow's game

JUST IN: The Moshood Abiola stadium lights goes off as the Black stars train ahead of tomorrow match ????????



JUST IN: The Moshood Abiola stadium lights goes off as the Black stars train ahead of tomorrow match

This is shameful and condemnable

Naija will never carry last.Lights went off when the Black stars were training at the Moshood Abiola stadium

Ghana training at the Moshood Abiola Stadium and the lights go off.



Correct. Next time they should bring diesel and lister generator along with them. You can't treat us shabby and expect to be treated like royalty here.



???????????????????????????????????? — Chidi H. Lemchi (@CHLemchi) March 28, 2022