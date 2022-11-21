You are here: HomeSports2022 11 21Article 1666052

Sports News of Monday, 21 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How social media users reacted to Qatar's amazing opening ceremony and 2-0 defeat to Ecuador

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Photos from 2022 World Cup opening day Photos from 2022 World Cup opening day

Sunday, November 20, 2022, was a happy day for many football lovers as the biggest sporting event on the planet kicked off at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor in Qatar.

The opening ceremony of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup gave a captivating spectacle for fans across the globe with multiple Oscar-winning American actor, Morgan Freeman and Jungkook of K-pop boy band BTS performing at the event.

Morgan Freeman who was the narrator on the day appeared on the stage as he extended his hand to Ghanim Al-Muftah, the 20-year-old suffering from a rare spinal disorder in an image meant to represent inclusivity in Qatar after the heavy criticism from the European and Western Media.

With fans entertained by the opening ceremony, they were eager to see what will happen in the opening game but were left unimpressed by the performance of Qatar as the Arab Nation became the first host country to lose an opening game in the history of the FIFA World Cup.

Qatar lost 2-0 to Ecuador as Fenerbahçe striker, Enner Valencia's first-half-two goals were enough for the La Tricolor to begin their World Cup campaign with a comfortable win.

The World Cup campaign of Qatar might end at the group stage as the host nation face a tougher test in the Netherlands and Senegal in their remaining two games.

Here are some of the reactions:































Newsleading news icon

Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Why ‘Galamsey Economy’ exposé – Anas Aremeyaw Anas speaks

Businessleading business icon

PFJ Market

PFJ Market: Meet the man who 'supplies agric ministry with plantain'

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Singers, Elsie Otoo and Mona4Reall

Rhythms On Da Runway: Elsie Duncan-Williams tagged as Mona4Reall’s look-alike

Africaleading africa news icon

The 2022 FIFA World Cup takes place in Qatar

Most expensive World Cup worth US$300 billion kicks off

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Prof. Kwesi Yankah with Anas Aremeyaw Anas

My time with Anas