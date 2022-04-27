How social media users reacted to Manchester City's goal-fest against Real Madrid

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Manchester City beat Real Madrid 4-3 in Champions League semi-finals first leg



Riyad Mahrez comes under attack after Real Madrid miss



Benzema explains why he took high-risk Panenka penalty in Madrid's 4-3 loss to City



It rained goals at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, as Manchester City clashed with Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.



The game was a thrilling 4-3 encounter and was a blockbuster for fans who watched the first semi-final game as Real Madrid left England with the tie widely opened ahead of the second leg in Spain.



2021 Champions League finalist Manchester City were electric in the opening exchanges and took a 2-0 lead before the 12th minute through Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus.



However, just when fans thought that the Citizens were going to crucify Real Madrid after the opening two goals, Karim Benzema pulled one back for the Spanish giants in the 33rd minute before halftime.



The second half produced four more goals as Karim Benzema reduced Manchester City's two-goal advantage to one after scoring a high-risk Panenka penalty for Real Madrid in their 4-3 defeat in England.



Some Manchester City fans also criticized the performance of Riyad Mahrez after he missed an open chance to stretch their lead to 3-0 before Karim Benzema's first goal in the 33rd minute.



GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions for you in the post below:





Vinicius is part of top 3 youngsters in the world and he ain't 3.

Comeback incoming????#UCL #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/QWN1uT55Lr — Charles (@Iam_charlez13) April 26, 2022

#MCIRMA is one of the most entertaining #ChampionsLeague semi final game that I've ever watched.

That was ecstatic???????? pic.twitter.com/wtwY506ruD — _stupid.genius (@9_ee_k) April 26, 2022

Mahrez should be having double hatrick by now.



Stingy and wasteful player ????????‍♂️????????‍♂️????????‍♂️ — AbdulGaniyu (@001Legendary) April 26, 2022

What a selfish play by Mahrez…simple tap in Lmao — Don (@Opresii) April 26, 2022

That stingy attitude from Mahrez is still the difference in this game. In important games like these, it doesn't matter who scores! Lay that ball for someone in a better position to score it, man! — BeksFCB (@Joshua_Ubeku) April 26, 2022

Benzema is that rival player I love and adore so much. What a complete player he is. Winning the Ballon D'or at the end season would really complement the hard-works he has been doing so far. #ChampionsLeague

#MCIRMA pic.twitter.com/xYRSj3Yawf — King Maxim???????? ???????? (@KingMaxim8) April 26, 2022

Well expect similar scenes at the Santiago Bernabéu, Vinicius Jnr and Benzema will showcase the great might of Real Madrid in the Champions League history. Manchester City will be skinned alive #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/4m6AmrxwZA — Karen Mwakio (@karenmwakio) April 27, 2022

Karim Benzema doing what Benzema does the best. Man's on fire this season.



We all can agree that he surely deserves the Ballon D'or this year. #MCIRMA #Ucl #ChampionsLeaguepic.twitter.com/dFoiTde24k — Albanus 10 (@Kiswili_10) April 26, 2022