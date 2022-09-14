You are here: HomeSports2022 09 14Article 1622867

How social media users reacted to Kudus' stunning strike against Liverpool

Social media has been buzzing following Mohammed Kudus' fine form in recent games for his club side Ajax.

Users particularly on Twitter have been full of praise for the Ghana international following his fine strike against Liverpool on Tuesday night.

The 20-year-old picked a pass in the Liverpool penalty area before turning Virgil Van Dijk and powering a shot with his favorite left foot to level the score for Ajax.

His unstoppable shot left Liverpool goalkeeper Allison Becker rooted to his spot.

The goal by Kudus Mohammed means that he has now scored in four successive games for Ajax.

The Black Stars player will feel excited, especially after getting injured within 4 minutes during his last visit to Anfield.

Kudus had struggled to get a look in at the start of the season, playing cameo roles for Ajax in the opening two games of the season.

But he has been handed greater responsibilities in the last few games and has justified the coach's confidence in him.

Meanwhile, Ajax went on to lose yesterday’s game by 2 goals to 1.

