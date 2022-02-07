How social media reacted to Senegal's AFCON victory

Sports News of Monday, 7 February 2022

play video The Terenga Lions of Senegal are champions of Africa

Various social media platforms erupted on the night of Sunday, February 6, 2022, when the Teranga Lions of Senegal were crowned as champions of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The victory made the Teranga Lions the 15th African country to win the Africa Cup of Nations since the competition started sixty-five years ago.



Sadio Mane scored the winner as Senegal beat Egypt 4-2 on penalties to win their first-ever AFCON trophy.



The Liverpool forward had his penalty saved in the seventh minute by Egypt keeper Gabaski and the game went on for 120 minutes without a goal.



Ghanaians celebrated Senegal’s victory on social media as if the trophy was won by the Black Stars of Ghana.



To many Ghanaians, Egypt winning their 8th Africa Cup of Nations would have made them more powerful hence their decision to support the Teranga Lions to win their first-ever trophy.







GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions on social media for you in the post below:





The best in the world and the King of Africa!!! Congratulations my bro! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OLKSleoOLI — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) February 6, 2022

Mendy got ‘The Best’ Award Tonight. Hopefully it’s not the last time he’s taking an award off the FIFA President within the next 7 days ????#CFC Photo via @julietbawuah pic.twitter.com/YvR9fjGXyJ — CFCDaily (@CFCDaily) February 6, 2022

Proper coach. I’m very happy for him. Aliou Cisse appreciation tweet. pic.twitter.com/q2u8zylENO — Weffrey Jellington (@jeffwellz) February 6, 2022

Abdou Diallo, Sadio Mane and a bunch of teammates have broken into the press conference and showered Cissé with water pic.twitter.com/r1AMWUqUYL — Maher Mezahi (@MezahiMaher) February 6, 2022

Retweet if you see your player ???? pic.twitter.com/KEOlTiPM4Z — Kwame Benaiah (@kwamebenaiah) February 6, 2022

Sadio Mane: “The AFCON is the best trophy I would ever win in my life.” #AFCONwithGary pic.twitter.com/JG7GL2HGfy — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) February 6, 2022

Sadio Mane deserves everything.He wasn't just immense but played with Senegal soo close to his heart



Willing to sacrifice for which ever role Aliou Cisse gave him. Top stars must learn to play their role even if it's uncomfortable for the nation's good.



STAR and humble!#Mane pic.twitter.com/XqOlsEl3kF — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) February 6, 2022

SADIO MANE HAS WON IT, EAT YOUR HEART OUT SALAHHHHHQ — Trey (@UTDTrey) February 6, 2022

I don’t see Liverpool fans shouting for Sadio Mane to win the ballon d’or or he ain’t a Liverpool player ???????????? mmoa — Kumasi Sarkodie ???? (@KumasiSarkodie_) February 7, 2022

Top Scorer - Aboubakar (Cameroons) Player of the tournament - Sadio Mane (Senegal) Goalkeeper of the tournament - Mendy (Senegal)



Best in the world #AFCON #Best Goalkeeper #messi pic.twitter.com/6Epw8lYGmp — Chide (@ojochide2013) February 6, 2022

Sadio Mane and his new friend ???? pic.twitter.com/zDIj9L3hz2 — Cellular® (@Cellular_Jnr) February 7, 2022

Sadio mane is the best striker from Africa



ASUU: pic.twitter.com/jGFtBR0B7M — SORDIQUE???????? (@Sordique4K) February 7, 2022

#TeamSenegal Sadio Mané at #AFCON2021



• 7 games

• 3 goals

• 2 assists

• 1 trophy-winning penalty



MVP pic.twitter.com/hC2i6SwEVw — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) February 6, 2022

Sadio Manè: “Since I became a footballer, this is the best trophy I’ve won and I am very proud.” ????????#TeamSenegal #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/4f1UeMJgAM — #CHAMPIONS IN AFRICA ????????????✪ (@MickyJnr__) February 7, 2022