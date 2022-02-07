You are here: HomeSports2022 02 07Article 1463386

Sports News of Monday, 7 February 2022



How social media reacted to Senegal's AFCON victory

Various social media platforms erupted on the night of Sunday, February 6, 2022, when the Teranga Lions of Senegal were crowned as champions of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The victory made the Teranga Lions the 15th African country to win the Africa Cup of Nations since the competition started sixty-five years ago.

Sadio Mane scored the winner as Senegal beat Egypt 4-2 on penalties to win their first-ever AFCON trophy.

The Liverpool forward had his penalty saved in the seventh minute by Egypt keeper Gabaski and the game went on for 120 minutes without a goal.

Ghanaians celebrated Senegal’s victory on social media as if the trophy was won by the Black Stars of Ghana.

To many Ghanaians, Egypt winning their 8th Africa Cup of Nations would have made them more powerful hence their decision to support the Teranga Lions to win their first-ever trophy.



GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions on social media for you in the post below: