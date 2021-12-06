How ‘primary school’ GFA disciplined Professor Jordaan's SAFA at FIFA

Sports News of Monday, 6 December 2021

FIFA rejected SAFA’s petition on procedural grounds



SAFA wanted a life time ban on referee Maguette Ndiaye



The ruling from FIFA is subject to an appeal



The Ghana Football Association which was rudely described as a ‘primary school’ has won the first battle in the litigation war against a self-acclaimed football professor Danny Jordaan of the South African Football Association.



SAFA after Ghana defeated the Bafana Bafana by a lone goal through a 34th minute penalty goal refused to accept defeat, claiming the referee cheated them.



They claimed that the game was fixed by referee Moguetta Ndiaye hence their decision to petition FIFA for the world football governing body to order a replay of the game and give a life time ban to the match official.



FIFA acknowledged receipts of the petition from SAFA and gave the GFA a deadline of November 20, 2021, to respond to the allegations made by SAFA.



GFA’s reaction to allegations by SAFA:



The GFA responded to these claims by asking SAFA to be 'honest' with their people and 'accept defeat in good faith' as this will not be the last time they will lose a game to the Black Stars in Ghana.



They also urged FIFA to throw the petition away as their counterparts in South Africa failed to follow the intentionally approved procedures used by aggrieved parties when filling a protest to the world football governing body.



The GFA accused SAFA of blatantly disregarding the rules of protest after the game and called on FIFA to dismiss the frivolous claims.



“It is the case of the Ghana Football Association that the purported protest lodged by the South African Football Association (SAFA) violates the provisions of the Regulations for the competition and the Disciplinary Code of FIFA,” the GFA said in a statement.



Primary school teacher can't school a university professor - Danny Jordaan to Kurt Okraku



SAFA boss, Danny Jordaan reacted to the GFA’S statement as he insisted that a one-year-old GFA cannot teach them the rules of the game.



“You cannot be schooled by a primary school teacher when you are a university professor. We have organized a World Cup. It was voted the best ever World Cup on the African continent. We cannot be schooled by people who are just in their first year in administration and so we kept quiet," he said.



FIFA rejects South Africa protest against Ghana



FIFA on Friday, December 3 rejected SAFA’s petition for a replay and declared Ghana as the legitimate winner of the tie.



They rejected the petition on the basis that "the protest lodged by South Africa has been declared inadmissible.



“The protest lodged by South Africa has been declared inadmissible by the Disciplinary Committee as it did not meet the requirements foreseen under Art. 46 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code and Art. 14 of the Regulations of the Preliminary Competition of the FIFA World Cup 2022," FIFA said.



This decision means that FIFA rejected the petition on the basis that SAFA didn’t disregarding the rules of protest which means that the primary school (GFA) knows the rules than the university and its professors (SAFA).



