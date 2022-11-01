How popular sports journalist tried 'force' his player on coach Ibrahim Tanko

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

In Ghana football, there is the narrative that agents, club administrators, Ghana Football Association officials, and, to a lower extent, journalists force their players on national team coaches in order to increase the value of their clients.



With this narrative some Ghanaians often look at national team call-ups through a negative lens, attributing certain players' call-up to "who they know" and not their performance.



Aside from the call-ups, many also believe lineups are influenced by these aforementioned persons.



The perception may have been given some life after Sports Journalist, Collins Atta Poku revealed on Sompa FM that he once tried to manipulate coach Ibrahim Tanko to choose his player, Caleb Amankwa over Zakaria Fuseni in his lineup.



Although he failed to specify the national team level and the year in which the incident occurred, he said Tanko bluntly rejected it.



"Tactical Tanko is someone you cannot manipulate with money...I told him to substitute Zakaria Fuseni for Caleb Amankwaa to play because he is my friend and when it comes to money will take it. He said "Attah, I won't do that. Don't say such things when we are having a conversation," he said.





When asked why he tried to influence Tanko, Atta Poku said: "I wanted him to know that I want to sell Caleb so I wanted him(the player) to get the national team appearance. When I went, he sacked me. Tanko sacked me. He then told me, to come and watch Zakaria at training, if I won't sign him for Aduana. The first time I watched Zakaria, I shouted. I didn't prefer (Caleb) to him again. I rather suggested that he(Tanko) will let him(Caleb) play as number two(Right-back).





The popular broadcast journalist made the revelation to affirm his point that Black Meteors coach, Ibrahim Tanko cannot be manipulated with money, hence, the manager's call-ups are based on merit.





