How my performance at Egypt 1997 landed me Malaga deal – Owusu Afriyie

Sports News of Friday, 4 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghanaian international Owusu Afriyie has revealed how his outstanding performance at the FIFA U17 World Cup in Egypt landed him a deal in Europe.



According to the former Hearts of Oak player, after his two-year successful stint with the Phobians, he was invited to join the Black Starlets prior to the World Cup in Egypt.



Afriyie was one of Ghana’s shining stars in Egypt where he ended the campaign with four goals and helped Ghana place second behind eventual winners Brazil.



Speaking to Aidoo’s TV, the 46-year-old said “After the 1997 World Cup, we were runners-up to Brazil but in the semis, we defeated Spain 2-1 and that caught the attention of some scouts who were there for players”



“One of our senior players, Baba Sulley went to Spain and he recommended me to one of the clubs in Madrid called CD Badajoz in the second round of the season. I had a good campaign with CD Badajoz and I returned to Ghana after. Later my coach at CD Badajoz called Joaquin Baldon took me to Malaga in1998 where I played for five years and was later loaned out to the Portuguese side Chaves.”, he added.



Afriyie played as a midfielder in Ghana, Spain, Portugal, Austria, and England.





Watch the video below:













LSN/KPE