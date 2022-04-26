How former Kotoko player now US soldier plans to help develop Ghana football

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Mark Adu Amofah announces retirement



Mark Adu Amofah joins US Army



Mark Adu Amofah acquires license as youth coach



Former Asante Kotoko striker, Mark Adu Amofah, has set out initiatives to guide Ghanaian footballers on their career paths.



According to the now US-based military man, he is the president of A.A Sports International, which is a foundation aimed at offering opportunities for Ghanaian footballer to develop their talent.



He said his initiative is his newfound route to contribute his quota to the development of Ghana.



“it is time to give back to the sport that made me who I am today. From life at Ashiaman, football has brought me to this blessed point in life, I, therefore, owe the game a contribution that would inure to the collective benefit its development and growth in Ghana,” he told US-based online television station, TV LYB.



“I'm the President and Founder of a sports-related nonprofit organization, 'A.A Sports International' here in North Carolina. This foundation is geared towards supporting deprived communities and talented footballers in Ghana and abroad who need diverse support to develop their talents,” he added.



He continued that he is a certified player agent and a youth team coach, making him the right choice in terms of talent nurturing.



“It’s been a long journey of a step at a time towards the dream. I am a licensed youth coach and a certified soccer agent as well,” he said.



“As a certified FIFA intermediary, am qualified to manage players across the world, so starting from Ghana, I intend to help Ghanaian players secure better and dignified professional football contracts.”



Mark Addo Amofah joined Asante Kotoko from Real Sportive in 2006. The striker scored 21 goals in 29 matches for the Porcupine Warriors during his one-year stay with club.



Regarding international football, he played for the Black Satellites of Ghana.



After leaving Kotoko in 2007, he joined the South African side, Bloemfontein Celtic before securing a move to Europe to play for Sinderskye and Beitar Ramla in Denmark and Israel.



Mark announced his retirement in 2014 and then moved to base in the United States. In 2021, he made the cut to join the US army after passing put successfully.