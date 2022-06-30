How former Black Stars coach, Kwasi Appiah, got the nickname Mayele

Sports News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Since the beginning of the game in the Gold Coast era, nicknames have been associated with Ghanaian footballers, and they continue to be a part of the Ghanaian footballing community today.



From the King of Wingers (Baba Yara), to the dribbling magician (Mohammed Polo), almost every Ghanaian footballer has a nickname.



The nickname Pele, given to Abedi Ayew, has stuck to date, and many young ones even believe that it is his original name, given to him by his father.



According to history, Mohammed Polo was nicknamed "The Dribbling Magician" because only wizards could do what he used to do with the ball at his feet.



Former Black Stars captain and coach, James Kwasi Appiah, is no different from this rule as he was nicknamed Mayele during his playing days with Asante Kotoko and the Ghana national team.



Unlike the aforementioned players who got their nicknames because of their skill-set as footballers, Kwasi Appiah got his by silencing the most dangerous player in the DR Congo team in 1982.



According to veteran sports journalist, Karl Tuffour, Mayele Malango tormented Kwasi Appiah in the first leg in Accra while creating two goals for the Congolese from the defensive area of the former Black Stars coach.



However, Kwasi Appiah redeemed himself in the second leg in Congo after taming Mayele for the entire duration of the game making Ghanaians nicknamed him after the former Congolese danger man.



Watch Karl Tuffour's narration in the video below from the 23rd minute:



