You are here: HomeSports2022 09 09Article 1619894

Sports News of Friday, 9 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How football world reacted to death of Queen Elizabeth II

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday

For seventy years, the world’s most revered and powerful monarch was occupied by one person, Queen Elizabeth II.

In those seven decades where she occupied the seat of one of the World’s most prestigious institutions, Queen Elizabeth II was involved in a number of sporting activities.

Queen Elizabeth conferred knighthood titles on a number of sporting personalities, particularly British sportsmen, and also hosted them at the palace.

When Arsenal won the Premier League by ongoing unbeaten, the Queen hosted them and honored them for their great work.

Marcus Rashford, Lewis Hamilton, and Sir Alex Fergusson are but a few of the dozens of sporting personalities who were honored by the queen.

In the wake of her demise which was announced on Thursday, September 9, 2022, the football world mourned her with all kinds of tributes.

Queen Elizabeth, the longest serving monarch acceded the throne at the young age of 26 and ruled for over seventy years.

Tributes have been pouring from across the world to remember the late Queen’s reaction to the football world.
























Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:



Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment