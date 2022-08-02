How fight between Alhaji Gruzah and Joe Debrah prevented Stephen Oduro from joining King Faisal

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Ghana Premier League legend, Stephen Oduro has explained how the "fight" between King Faisal owner, Alhaji Karim Grusah, and Ghana Premier League legend Joe Debrah influenced his move to Cornerstone FC



Stephen Oduro revealed that Alhaji Grusah through his "hatred" for Asante Kotoko transferred Joe Debrah to Kumapeem Stars despite the player's wish to join the Porcupine and that created tension between the two.



According to Stephen Oduro, the issue became a big problem in their community which led to the involvement of the families of Grusah and Joe Debrah but King Faisal insisted that they alone would decide the destination of their player.



"There was a serious fight between Ahaji Grusah and Joe Debrah because of Grusah's refusal to sell him to Asante Kotoko. It became a huge fight even in our home because Joe Debrah insisted that he wants to play for Kotoko."



"Alhaji Grusah's family members even came to our house when the issue became big. They told Joe Debrah's parents that the player is theirs so nobody can't force them to sell him to Kotoko."



Stephen Oduro added that Alhaji Grusah's decision to deny the wish of Joe Debrah included his decision to leave the juvenile team of King Faisal to join Cornerstone FC.



"Because of what Alhaji Grusah did to him, Joe Debrah made me join the U-14 side of Cornerstone during the registration despite playing in the King Faisal U-10. The Alhaji Grusah and Kotoko fight didn't start today," he told Dan Kweku Yeboah TV in an interview.



