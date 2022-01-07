You are here: HomeSports2022 01 07Article 1439725

Sports News of Friday, 7 January 2022

Disclaimer

Source: crimecheckghana.org

How drugs killed the bright future of a footballer

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Baafi was a drug addict play videoBaafi was a drug addict

A prison inmate at the Kumasi Central Prison known as Baafi who has been jailed eighteen months for dealing drugs narrates how his bright football career has been shattered after becoming an addict.

According to him, his teammate was former Black Stars player, Frank Acheampong with whom they played for the Second Division side, Mampong Mighty Stars.

Like a cocaine addict, he said it led him into criminal acts including stealing and he regrets his actions.

“I used to smoke ‘weed’ until I went to live with my sister at Madina where I met other addicts who took other harder drugs. The ‘weed’ I smoked did not have the desired effect I expected so I shifted into taking cocaine,” he said.

Repentant Baafi sent some words of advice to the youth not to heed to friends who advise them to take drugs or accept offers made to them to engage in criminal activities.

“What pisses me is that, those who send us to commit crimes to look good while we look unkempt. Apart from that, they will insult you with heartbreaking words, which are uncalled for. Having thought of all these, I have vowed to shun drugs. I want to tell the youth to resist people who hook them into doing evil,” he counseled.

The young man indicated that he wants to continue playing football as his career after leaving prison.

At the point, Baafi had no hope of leaving prison till he finish serving his sentence, Crime Check Foundation (CCF) with support from its US-based donor, ‘The Only One’ paid his fine of Seven Hundred and Twenty Ghana cedis imposed on him by the court which convicted him but defaulted in paying.

He was released after the fine was paid and was thankful to CCF and the donor for getting him back his freedom.

“May your endeavors be blessed for coming to my aid,” he said.

Watch the video below:

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Manasseh has called out the Board Chairman of GACL, Paul Adom-Otchere

Manasseh calls out 'board chair' Adom-Otchere over procurement of Christmas lights

Businessleading business icon

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

E-levy will ‘happen’ – Majority

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Ari Lennox spent her Christmas holidays in Ghana

American singer Ari Lennox bullied for touting Ghana as the most beautiful place in the world

Africaleading africa news icon

The teenager is believed to have drank poison leading to her death

Arrests in Egypt after girl’s suicide over internet shaming

Opinionsleading opinion icon

People have described their experience with coronavirus as scary

I thought I was invincible as a naturopath until coronavirus humbled me