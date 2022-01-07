How drugs killed the bright future of a footballer

Sports News of Friday, 7 January 2022

A prison inmate at the Kumasi Central Prison known as Baafi who has been jailed eighteen months for dealing drugs narrates how his bright football career has been shattered after becoming an addict.



According to him, his teammate was former Black Stars player, Frank Acheampong with whom they played for the Second Division side, Mampong Mighty Stars.



Like a cocaine addict, he said it led him into criminal acts including stealing and he regrets his actions.



“I used to smoke ‘weed’ until I went to live with my sister at Madina where I met other addicts who took other harder drugs. The ‘weed’ I smoked did not have the desired effect I expected so I shifted into taking cocaine,” he said.



Repentant Baafi sent some words of advice to the youth not to heed to friends who advise them to take drugs or accept offers made to them to engage in criminal activities.



“What pisses me is that, those who send us to commit crimes to look good while we look unkempt. Apart from that, they will insult you with heartbreaking words, which are uncalled for. Having thought of all these, I have vowed to shun drugs. I want to tell the youth to resist people who hook them into doing evil,” he counseled.



The young man indicated that he wants to continue playing football as his career after leaving prison.



At the point, Baafi had no hope of leaving prison till he finish serving his sentence, Crime Check Foundation (CCF) with support from its US-based donor, ‘The Only One’ paid his fine of Seven Hundred and Twenty Ghana cedis imposed on him by the court which convicted him but defaulted in paying.



He was released after the fine was paid and was thankful to CCF and the donor for getting him back his freedom.



“May your endeavors be blessed for coming to my aid,” he said.



