How can you give a cheap-looking trophy to Hearts of Oak? DKB asks GFA

• DKB has labelled the Ghana Premier League trophy as a sub-standard one



•Accra Hearts of Oak were crowned champions of the Ghana Premier League on Saturday



• The Phobians have won their 21st domestic title



Ghanaian comedian, Derick Kobina Bonney popularly known as DKB has taken a dig at the Ghana Football Association for presenting what he called a “cheap looking cup” to Accra Hearts of Oak.



The Phobians were crowned Champions of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope on Saturday, July 17, 2021, after their final league game against WAFA.



The Ghana Football Association gave Accra Hearts of Oak 40 medals and a trophy for their triumphant in the league for the first time since the 2008/2009 Ghana Premier League season.



But to the popular comedian who is a staunch fan of Accra Hearts of Oak, the trophy presented to the Phobians is below standard and not befitting of the pedigree club.



DKB took to Twitter to pour out his frustrations with a picture of the trophy that has been given to the Ghana Premier League champions.



“How do you give such a cheap looking cup to my favourite club for winning the league? Makes me wana vomit. Disgusting!,” he wrote.





How do you give such a cheap looking cup to my favourite club for winning the league?



Makes me wana vomit. Disgusting! ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/I5pNs2f5Lr