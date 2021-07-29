How can my players urinate and defecate in the bush? – Asante Kotoko coach laments

Sports News of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Kumasi Asante Kotoko head coach Mariano Barreto continues to lament the lack of facilities at the club’s training ground.



Barreto is frustrated with the situation at Asante Kotoko and has been vocal about happenings in the club.



He is quoted to have said on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM that the lack of washrooms at the club’s trainings has compelled the players to use a bush nearby to attend to nature’s call as and when necessary.



“For a big club like Kotoko, I can’t fathom how our players come to training and have to go to toilet and urinate in the bush,” Barreto said before his side’s FA Cup quarter-final game against Berekum Chelsea last Sunday.



In a separate interview with Max FM, Barreto said nothing about Kotoko depicts the professional club they claim to be.



According to him, the club lacks basic amenities and structures required of any well-managed football institution.



"All the conditions we have are not proper for a professional club but the coach never said anything. We always try to convince the players to give their best and most did it. But we still had some players not performing and not working.



“Kotoko is one team in the world that played all their matches away from home but you never heard me speak. We fought for the title but the people have to know the reality. We have no dressing room or washroom at Adako Jachie but some people just insult players because they don't know all these,” he said.



Kotoko, it must be said are constructing modern offices and training base at Adako Jachie in Kumasi.



In a recent interview with Asempa FM, the Chief Executive Officer of the club, Nana Yaw Amponsah said that works on the new training base should be done in three weeks.



“God willing in the next three weeks the Adako Jachie project will be completed,” the Asante Kotoko CEO said on Asempa FM.



“My vision is to see the right structures at Kotoko and also make the club economically viable. I want Kotoko to be the economic fulcrum to drive the development of the Ashanti Region," he added.



