How can Ayew explain Black Stars' AFCON failure? - Twum Boafo questions AFCON probe

Stephen Appiah invited by Parliament



Parliament investigative committee to submit report in February



Parliament to probe Black Stars AFCON performance



Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Free Zones Board, Twum Boafo has questioned the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports' decision to invite Black Stars captain Andre Ayew as part of their probe into Ghana's

performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Ayew has been invited by the Committee to answer questions on the cause of Ghana's performance at the AFCON from the players perspective.



In discussion on Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana, Twum Boafo could not comprehend the reason behind the committee's decision to invite the skipper for probing.



"In case people don’t know Ghana has appeared in more (AFCON) finals than anybody and yet we seem to back bite each other, second guess each other, we seem to always have problem. Look at what happened after this particular cup of nation debacle. Yes we all understood that the performance wasn’t the best but (look at) the knee jerk reactions. I hear you people in parliament are calling the team's captain to come and explain why he lost. How can he tell you why he lost? And I hear some of saying you will pull them out of the World Cup qualifier, how can you do that?"



Meanwhile, Johnson Kwaku Adu, a member of Parliament Select Committee on Sports has said the committee will extend invitations to other stakeholders of Ghana football.



"It’s not only Andre Ayew who will appear before the parliament. There are former players like Stephen Appiah, I mean technical persons we feel will help to find the problems so that we can resolve the issues,”



“Because if we want to able to qualify to the World Cup by beating Nigeria, we have to talk about all these issues, the coach system and all," the member of parliament stated.



As directed by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, the investigative committee as expected to submit their report on the causes and solution to the Black Stars' problems by the end of February, 2022.



“It’s important that we take a very serious view of it and that’s why the investigation, so at the end of the day this house will have the opportunity to discuss, debate it and then we take a decision.



I think that we should consider the matter before any further engagement of the Black Stars with any team towards whether qualifying for the World Cup or whatever, so that we can deal with it and try to right the wrongs before if necessary we engage Nigeria for the qualifying match and if we deem it not necessary we will say so,” Bagbin said on the floor of Parliament.