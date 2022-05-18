How banned Ashgold president Kwaku Frimpong lost his luxurious Lamborghini to betting in 2018

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Disgraced AshantiGold President Kwaku Frimpong who has been banned for 10 years from all football activities following his involvement in match manipulation was once in the news for betting in 2018.



AshantiGold President Kwaku Frimpong, according to a report by Ghanasoccernet.com, lost his expensive Lamborghini to betting in a game against Asante Kotoko in 2018.



The Ashgold president in the build up to the match which was dubbed the ‘Golden Clash’ challenged Kotoko supporters to a bet that his club will defeat the Porcupine Warriors.



Kwaku Frimpong who is famously known as Champion was left disappointed after Ashgold lost the match by 3-2 to Asante Kotoko.



After losing the bet, the Ashgold president however, failed to fulfil his part of the agreement to give out the car which was part of the bet.



Although FIFA’s Code of Ethics forbids football administrators from “participating in, either directly or indirectly, betting, gambling, lotteries or similar events or transactions related to football matches or competitions and/or any related football activities”, Kwaku Frimpong did not heed to the rules.



His rumoured marriage with betting and match-fixing caught up with him on Monday, May 16, 2022, when the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association slapped him with a ten-year ban from all football-related activities and a fine of GH₵100,000 for masterminding Ashgold's 7-0 fixed game with Inter Allies last season.



Ashantigold SC were also demoted from the Ghana Premier League to the Division Two League with several players banned for 2 years and more.



The said match manipulation saw Ashantigold thrash Inter Allies 7-0 at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium in a matchday 34 fixture of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



