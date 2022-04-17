How a Nigerian player tried to assault a GFA official in Ghana vs Nigeria game

Sports News of Sunday, 17 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum has shared an experience of how he was nearly assaulted by a Nigerian player Shehu Abdullahi in their final World Cup playoffs match.



Chaos broke after the Black Stars of Ghana eliminated the Super Eagles from the 2022 World Cup playoffs via away the goal rule after the two matches ended with an aggregate scoreline of 1-1.



However, before the fans breached security protocols and invaded the pitch, Henry Asante Twum disclosed that he was nearly attacked by a Nigerian player when he tried consoling him.



According to him, it took the intervention of some Ghanaian players to bring Shehu Abdullahi to order after attempting to assault the GFA official.



Sharing his experience on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check show with Perez Erzoah Kwaw, Henry Asante Twum said, “Shehu Abdullahi is not my friend but when they were training in Kumasi I was there and same for Nigeria and I like his style of play.”



“So when the referee blew his whistle for the end of proceedings and started our jubilation. I saw him crying and as a good sportsman, I saw the need to approach him and console him. I went to him, his head was down and he was weeping so I tapped and said better luck next time, your team is strong to bounce back in four years,” the GFA spokesperson said.



Henry Asante Twum noted that he never expected the Super Eagles player to charge on him because he was only consoling him. According to him, he fled from the scene and some Black Stars players stopped Shehu Abdullahi from pursuing him.



He said, “I don’t know how he took it, maybe he misunderstood, but he got up and rushed on me and because I didn’t want to create a scene, I left the scene and so Gideon Mensah, Andy Yiadom tried to restained him and later Kudus joined.



“By that time, I had left the scene and had long gone. It is not something I went there to tease him, I only went there to show goodwill,” Henry Asante Twum stated.



