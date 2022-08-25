How a Black Stars injury blocked Ablade Kumah getting a big-money move to South Korea

Sports News of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Former Black Stars midfielder, Ablade Kumah has opened up on how he lost on a big-money move to a team in South Korea after picking up an injury during a Black Stars game.



Kumah narrates that despite being on the books of Saudi side Al-Shabab, South Korea side FC Seoul were determined to secure his services.



The club reached out to an agent and made a big money offer to him but Kumah said he could not sign the deal as he was undergoing treatment for an injury he picked while playing for Ghana.



He told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV that he traveled to Korea with his agent and was shown the money but could not play because of the injury.



The Hearts of Oak legend however has no regrets as he believes Ghana also offered him a platform to showcase his talent to the world.



“I got injury very early in my career. A team in South Korea wanted to sign me but I got injured playing for Black Stars. It is one of my secrets. The team were after me. I was under a contract in Saudi but they were still after me. We went there and I had to play one trial match for the supporters to see me, I couldn’t.



“My manager wanted me to play and I told him I needed the money but I couldn’t play because I was injured. It’s all because of my national team but I’m proud because Ghana has also helped me. But for that injury, I would have made loads of cash.



Ablade Kumah also opened up on instances where Hearts of Oak were attacked by some residents of Assin Fosu.



"We couldn't end that game. Before you enter the Fosu town there is a river or lagoon there and Hearts of Oak as usual we had to do rituals. Not knowing fans had seen us, they ambushed us and gave us a hell of beating. One of our leaders was pushed into the river. For the players, we were on the bus so is the leaders who were beaten. We had our share on the field. What our leaders couldn't do what they intended to do. My brother Shamo and I hid because for we were there to play football," he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV.



"So we went to lodge at the place we were supposed to and played the match. (During the game) they beat us again. There was a fight, even the referee got injured how can he continue and officiate the match."







